Mumbai: BMC vows actions against bulk waste generators who are not willing to manage own waste as per the new guidelines

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Vijay Singal said that action against bulk generators not willing to manage own waste as per the new guidelines stated environmental clearance is given on the condition that they have to manage their own waste and only after abiding the condition they get the clearance certificate. Therefore, on the basis of law action can be taken.

Raising objection on the clarification given by the AMC, Manoj Kotak, Group Leader of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) remarked, “No resident takes the environment department permission but it is taken by the developer for his project. Hence, action should be taken against the builder or developer and not on the housing society residents.”

Replying to the suggestion made Singal stated they have issued notices to 4,500 housing societies but strangely 2,000 societies did not reply to the BMC warnings. “If they (housing societies) reply regarding why waste composting is not possible, what are the problems and who all responsible then some solution can be found out,” he added. BMC had issued a circular in July month stating housing societies who generate 100 kilograms(Kg) and above of garbage daily has to start composting their own waste.

A deadline of October 2 was given by the civic corporation. But many failed to start the initiative. Thereafter, Civic Commissioner Ajoy Mehta instructed all ward officials to give three months extension to only those housing societies who would give in writing about their status quo regarding waste management in their buildings. However, even after repeated warning and notices of no more waste collection by civic corporation to bulk generators, no progressive reply received by them till date.