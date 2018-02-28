Mumbai: BMC undertakes SoBo footpath repair to make them pedestrian-friendly
Mumbai: The civic ward of South Mumbai(SoBo) has undertaken the footpath repair work to make it more pedestrian friendly. According to Kiran Dighavkar, the Assistant Commissioner of A civic ward stated that his ward has a maximum number of footpath than any other civic ward.
Dighavkar said, “It has approximately 68,000 square metre footpath alone, which is huge. Therefore Civic commissioner has given special funds of Rs 1.75 crore in which around 6,528.76sq metre footpath repair and refixing work has been undertaken.” He added only those footpaths have been undertaken which are in bad condition and in next phase, other footpaths will be taken up for repair work.
The work of 6,528.76 sq mt footpath revamp and repair work is expected to be completed by March 31. The civic ward has chosen four major footpaths in phase I, those are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station till Haj house, GD Somani road to Taj Vivanta footpath, Maharishi Karve road to Charni Road footpath, Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road. “All are major footpaths and there size and width are huge. Also, along with revamping work, some footpaths have Basalt or blue stone like on MG road which will be maintained and refixed,” added Dighavkar.