Mumbai: BMC undertakes demolition drive at Crawford Market

Mumbai: The South Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward has eased the congestion of Crawford market by taking action against hawkers and illegal stall owners. On Friday afternoon the civic officals took action against 76 hawkers and 34 illegal stalls been demolished.

Kiran Dighavkar, the Assistant Commissioner of South Mumbai civic ward said in future such surprise encroachment drives will be held to keep a watch on hawkers and stalls owners who usually obstruct the footpaths. “Manish market lanes, Sabusiddhique marg, musafir khana marg are among few been made free from encroachment. This will help pedestrians especially the Crawford market entry and exit points free movement which were earlier had narrow entry,” added Dighavkar.

A joint operation with the help of Mumbai police the encroachment removal drive was conducted by BMC and around 22 civic officials were present at the time.