Mumbai: BMC to take TRC from unregistered small shops

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will continue to take Trade Refusal Charges (TRC) on small shops and establishments even though they are not registered. This is basically a charge for generation of waste. After the new notification of state government under the ease of doing business small business outlets are no more required to register if having employees less than nine. Therefore, it was also assumed that the TRC will also abolish along with the registration fees and will provide major relief to small shopkeepers.

A senior civic official however clarified, “TRC charge is levied upon the waste generated by these establishments. Its a kind of service that civic body provides, therefore TRC collection will continue.” Earlier, the officials feared that as the shops and establishment registration is not required, they will also set to lose around Rs 100 crore revenue annually earned from the registration fees along with TRC. “However, legal opinion has been taken and thereafter BMC has decided to continue the TRC on all types of establishment,” said the official.

At present in Mumbai majority of shops and establishments are having less than nine employees. According to civic data, there are around 8.58 lakh shops and establishments across Mumbai and out of these 90 percent that is 8 .17 lakh are small shops and establishments. In addition, the revenue earned by BMC between January to August 31, 2017, was Rs 25 crore with new shops and establishment registration, while Rs 75 crore was earned only from TRC alone.