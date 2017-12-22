Mumbai: BMC to take action against illegal manufacturing units and eateries

Mumbai: The Kurla civic ward has decided to fasten their action against illegal manufacturing units and eateries, after Sakinaka fire mishap which killed twelve people on December 18, 2017. The civic ward has decided to seek help from the gas supplying agencies. A senior civic officer said usually the gas supplying agencies have the details of the consumers hence, BMC will cross-check those names and will supervise the place with the gas supplying agencies.

In addition, along with Kurla, other places like Dharavi and Sion areas also have many such small manufacturing units of leather, farsan. Therefore, the civic ward officials have been instructed by the civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta to fasten their inspection drives and take action against those who are not following proper safety measures and running the units without proper licences.

Ramakant Biradkar, the Assistant Commissioner of Mahim-Sion civic ward said, “The inspection of the manufacturing units situated at Dharavi, Mahim area have been started from Friday onwards and within two months the report will be produced to the zonal deputy municipal commissioner to initiate necessary action against the illegal units if any.