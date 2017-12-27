Mumbai: BMC to take action against ‘errant’ bulk waste producers

Mumbai: The Solid Waste Management (SWM) department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to take strict action against bulk generators who have failed to manage their waste even after sending repeated warning notices to them. A senior civic officer from SWM department said, “Now no more notices will be issued, also as the three months extension deadline is set to finish on December 31, therefore notice of warning will be not be sent and instead those who failed to follow the new directives issued by BMC they have to face action.”

The Mumbai civic corporation in its new directives on city waste management has enforced housing societies who produce 100 Kilogram (KG) of waste everyday or housing societies that are spread on a area of 20,000 square metre to segregate and manage their waste generation by putting composting pits from October 2, 2017, but many societies and hotels turned a complete blind eye, while few took three months extension up to December 31, to install composting machines.

However, now BMC claim those who can install composting pits and still not paid any hindrance to it action will taken without giving any warning notice. The civic officer added, “In January final list will be prepared of bulk generators who failed to segregate and manage their waste and action will be initiated from second week of January month itself- new year onward.” BMC has sent waste segregation and waste processing notice to around 3,402 societies and hotels, but more than half out of it have not followed the instructions.