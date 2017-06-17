Mumbai: BMC to start online parking spot booking for tourist buses

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would soon start the system of online booking of parking places in A ward which comprises areas like Crawford Market and Kalaghoda.

According to the Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of A-ward, Kiran Dighavkar, BMC stated that the initiative of online booking has been undertaken to provide parking places to the tourist buses in the city for easy availability of parking space. Everyday tourist buses and vehicles ply in the city for Mumbai darshan but they fail to get parking place since the spaces are occupied by private vehicles.

Now through the website or through mobile application of BMC they can book parking space. As a pilot project in the first phase, eight parking spots in these areas will be opened for online booking. The places which are marked for online booking are Crawford Market, Hutatma Chowk, Kalaghoda, Eros junction and Regal circle. Crawford market includes three parking places and can accommodate around 222 vehicles, Hutatma Chowk will have two parking places which can accommodate 147 vehicles, Kalaghoda will have spots for 50 vehicles, Eros junction can park 42 vehicles and Regal circle 24 vehicles. This means around 485 vehicles could be parked on these eight places.

According to Dighavkar, it will take around three months to start the online booking system of parking places in the city. Ajoy Mehta civic chief checked the online system and everything went smoothly.