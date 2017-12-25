Mumbai: BMC to start construction textile museum work in February

Mumbai’s first textile museum which was in pipeline for quite some time now, but now it finally taking some shape. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start the construction at United Mill compound in Kalachowki in Chinchpokli in February 2018.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, on Friday, BMC held a pre-bid meeting for the first phase of the museum. Senior BMC official said “the civic body received a good response at the pre-bid meeting, and tenders will be floated soon. “The renovation phase includes basic civil work, so bidders do not need exclusive expertise to carry out the work. Hence it will be completed on time.”

The textile museum which will be spread on 16.3 acres of land, out of which 14 acres will be used for construction and the rest of the land will be used for beautification. The first phase of the project will consist of landscaping around the lake which will be inside the compound, a seating area overlooking the lake, an amphitheater and a cafeteria. It will also include musical fountain atop of the lake, and a laser show showcasing old days of Girangaon. The estimated cost of the first phase is around Rs 6.6 crore.

Senior BMC official told Mid Day, “The musical water fountain will be a highly technical affair, and bidders will need expertise in the field. The BMC plans to invite an expression of interest (EOI). Based on the success of Friday’s pre-bid, the EOI for the musical fountain will be invited in January.’’