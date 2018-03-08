Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 8 cr for wall construction of Deonar dumping ground

Mumbai: The Standing Committee members of the civic body on Wednesday slammed the administration on the proposal of construction of compound wall surrounding Deonar dumping ground. The estimated cost for the project work is Rs 8 crore. However, the corporators raised fingers asking how BMC can take-up the work when it has been already allotted to the contractor two years back. In addition, every one is embarrassed by BMC’s spending of Rs 8 cr for the construction of the wall.

The project was proposed to stop miscreants from entering the dumping ground area to burn the garbage. Manoj Kotak, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Corporator seek an explanation from the administration on why BMC is taking up the work when it was the job of the appointed contractor.

Supporting Kotak, Rais Shaikh the Samajwadi Party (SP) Corporator stated that in the year 2015 the recommendation were been given by the appointed committee on the Deonar dumping ground, after numerous fire mischief been experienced. But hardly any recommendations been executed. “The corporation has tabled the proposal for the compound wall construction after two years. The delay in constructing the wall should be investigated. Due to BMC’s inefficiency the poor slum dwellers suffers during monsoon as the rain water from the hill enters their houses,” said Shaikh.

Though Shaikh insisted on passing the proposal but BJP Kotak demanded a detailed report on it. Considering the doubtful questions been raised by the members of the standing committee the proposal has been stalled untill next meeting by the Chairman of the Standing committee Ramesh Koregaonkar.