Mumbai: BMC to speed up Byculla zoo revamp work

Mumbai: The Garden Department of the civic body will soon undertake the second phase of the revamp work of the Veermata Jijabhai Bhosale Udyan, also popularly known as Byculla zoo. The civic body on Wednesday will table a proposal at the Standing Committee for construction of seven animal enclosures which are proposed to be brought in the zoo in the near future. The cost of the proposal is Rs. 55 crores.

As a part of the revamp of the zoo, the authorities plan to construct enclosures for seven animals which includes tiger, lion, swamp deer, nilgai as well as for birds. The tenders for the same had been floated and the lowest bidder is – M/s Skyway whom the administration plans to handover the work.

While, in the three phase the zoo authorities are planning to construct another 10 enclosures. “But in this case as M/s Highway Construction , which had been previously questioned for submitting allegedly bogus documents for construction of the penguin exhibit at the zoo has emerged as the lowest bidder, therefore we are seeking legal opinion before putting it to the standing committee for final approval,” said the officer.