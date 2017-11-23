Mumbai: BMC to repair civic schools within 24 hours of complaint

Mumbai: Students and teachers can now witness good infrastructure in civic-run schools as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to conduct school repair works within 24 hours. The repair works will be done at ward levels instead of the earlier tendering process which would take several months even for a minute repair.

The civic body has allocated a budget of Rs 1 crore to each zone for this construction work. Now if there is any damage witnessed or construction repair work to be done in any BMC school the principal of the school can inform the concerned education officer of that ward. The education officer will assign ward level engineers to complete the repair work within 24 hours.

Earlier, any kind of repair work would take several months to be completed. Mahesh Palkar, Education Officer of BMC, said, “Till date even if there was a slight crack in a wall or leakage in a school building the principal of the school had to write a complaint to the corporation and then the tendering process would be initiated. After which bids would be opened and contractors would be appointed based on the cost and then finally the repair work would be done.”

This entire process would take a long time and both students and teachers would suffer due to this. Aarti Pugaonkar, a member of education committee, said, “Often both teachers and students would have to wait for months to even get a ceiling crack repaired. Students had to study in the same condition and this dilapidated infrastructure could prove dangerous to their safety.”

This move for a speedy repair process has come as the BMC aims to be on par with private schools by improving the infrastructure of their school buildings. Poor infrastructure and lack of adequate facilities was one of the main reason for parents to overlook civic-run schools and opt for private schools. Sheela Mane, a parent said, “We opt to admit our students to private schools because they have good infrastructure. BMC schools generally lack maintenance of good infrastructure and we cannot risk the lives of our children in such schools.”

The civic body is willing to extend the allocation of budget. “We have seven zones and the allocation of budget may increase depending on the need of schools in each zone. We will spend extra if there is a need because ensuring security and a safe environment for education is our priority,” Palkar added.