Mumbai: BMC to regularise illegal structures soon

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a new policy to regularise illegal constructions across the city. The leaseholders of illegal constructions will get three years to regularise the breaches or renew the lease agreement.

According to the new policy formulated by the estates department of the civic body, the owners or leaseholders of various breaches like extended balconies, sheds, roof tops and store rooms will be issued a notice to regularise such illegal constructions. The leaseholders will have to regularise these structures by paying the breach penalty and renew the lease agreement with the civic body within a span of three years. The agreement will be renewed for a period of 30 years.

Vishwas Shankarwar, assistant municipal commissioner of the estates department, told the Free Press Journal, “Illegal constructions in terms of breaches are owned by tenants, builders and leaseholders on the property that belongs to the BMC. These unauthorised structures are extended beyond the limits of the official property of the civic body. This creates a blockage for redevelopment and leads to reduction of revenue paid to the civic body as these structures do not come under the lease agreement.”

Thus, renewal of lease agreements will help the BMC to keep track of the breaches and the payment of breach penalty will lead to revenue generation. However, the civic body has no plans for destruction or removal of such illegal constructions as it would affect their revenue generation.

If the leaseholders like the tenants or builders fail to pay the breach amount to renew the agreement, the civic body will take possession of the property. Prakash Gangadhare, chairman of the Improvements Committee, said, “There are around 4,177 structures across the city that are under the lease of the civic body; the agreements of few of these structures have expired and illegal structures have been constructed in such places. With this policy, we will be able to take possession of such properties that belong to the BMC and also clear the way for improvement of estate property through redevelopment.”

This policy has been passed by the Improvements Committee but still awaits a nod in the general body meeting. Ward engineers will be assigned to inform about such illegal construction in their respective wards as soon as the proposal is passed, Shankarwar added.