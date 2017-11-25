Mumbai: BMC to recruit more staff to fill vacant posts in audit team

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would be recruiting more staff of Junior Auditor (JA)-level to clear the sizeable backlog of audit reports pending after 2013 up till present (2017). A senior civic officer from the audit department of BMC said that around 400 to 500 staff would be recruited and soon an advertisement regarding same will be published.

“When the BMC budget was Rs 10,000 crore the department had 941 staff members but now the budget of BMC is of Rs 35,000 crore and the staff comprises only 530 members. Out of which few are only qualified to audit the records. Hence, more efficient and qualified staff will help to speed up the auditing process.”

Even though the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 mandates that the audit has to be conducted within six months after the closing of the previous financial year, however, the Municipal Chief Auditor (MCA) is yet to carry out the audit of reports after 2013 financial year. Along with staff crunch, the civic officials also stated that after the introduction of System Application and Product (SPA) in the year 2007 procurement of the data became difficult. However, slowly the data is being recovered.

Also, additional staff will help to do auditing of other departments which include the Development Plan(DP) department, Accounts Department, Roads Department and Encroachment department. Currently, the MCA’s team has completed the audit report of the budget for 2011-12. Also, the auditing of the BEST budget and Education budget has been completed till 2015-16.