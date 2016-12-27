Mumbai: BMC to propose Rs 70 cr maintenance budget to fix water pipelines

Looking at daily water leakage and wastage of water, the civic body’s standing committee is going propose a Rs 70 crore repair work.

The water pipeline maintenance work is not only due to leakage it is also due to most of the pipe lines are old and rusted, due to which leakage takes place. In Wednesday’s standing committee meeting, this proposal will be kept forth to eliminate leakage as well as changing of pipes.

Last week, the committee had already approved a budget of Rs 50 crore for pipeline maintenance, this week’s proposal (Wednesday) is going to add another Rs 20 crore in water pipeline maintenance work, so total budget heads up to a whopping Rs 70 crore, as per reported by Loksatta.

Due to water pipe line leakage, water also gets polluted and health of many gets affected due to this. In suburbs, many people fall sick due to water contamination. Especially water pipelines running along the sewages, where water contamination increases. Now people have are stepped forward and started complaining about the contaminated water to civic body. And seeing all this reasons civic body has finally decided to start maintenance work of pipelines.

Tomorrow, in the standing committee’s meeting, the committee will discuss the proposal of water pipeline maintenance work near Malad, Borivali, Dahisar, including Bandra- Khar- Santacruz and ward, H(East) and H(West). If the proposal gets a green signal, budget for the water pipe maintenance is already been mapped out, for maintenance work Malad will get Rs 7.30 crore, Borivali will get Rs 3.34 crore, Dahisar will get Rs 4.59 crore, and Ward H(East) will get Rs 4.32 crore. A budget of total Rs 10 crore is slotted for Santacruz(West) and Bandra(West). In Ward H(west), 116 water pipeline leakages will be fixed.

Last week, the standing committee had a approved a budget of Rs 50 crore, for water pipeline maintenance work at Andheri, Goregaon, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Andheri(west), Kandivali, Kurla, Chembur and Bhandup.

Budget according to ward:

Ward Budget

P (North) Rs 7.30 crore

R (central) Rs 6.34 crore

R (South) Rs 4.32 crore

H (East) Rs 4.32 crore

H (west) Rs 10 crore

Total Rs 19.65 crore