Mumbai: BMC to promote vasectomy, beneficiaries will get Rs 1,451

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run hospitals will be celebrating the World Vasectomy Day between November 21 to December 4 for active male participation in National Family Planning Programme. The civic-run hospitals will conduct daily No Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) operation, a permanent method of male sterilization from 10.30 am to 4 pm.

To attract more men participation, the civic corporation has declared Rs 1451 to male beneficiaries and Rs. 200 to those who encourage other men to undergo for the operation. According to the official press release circulated by the BMC, the operation is safe, simple, easy, minor, short procedure, stich less and done in just ten minutes, while the patient can go home within two hours of the operation.

A senior civic doctor said that a circular has been sent to BMC by the state government to undertake such programme, therefore, the initiative has been planned. “Around 24 camps would be set-up all over Mumbai and on each camp Rs 7,000 would be spent and also in each camp 10 to 12 male sterilization should be undertaken.”

She added, “Street play will be organized to encourage more and more men to participate in each camp, money would also be given to the beneficiaries, all efforts have been taken.”

In addition, the operation facility is available in all peripheral hospitals, these includes Baba Hospital of Bandra (west), VN Desai Hospital – Santacruz (East), Kasturba Cross Road, Siddharth Hospital – Goregaon (West), MW Desai Hospital – Malad (East), SK Patil Hospital – Malad (East), Centenary Hospital (BDBA) – Kandivali (West), Bhagwati Hospital – Borivli (West), Bhabha Hospital – Kurla (West), Municipal Centenary Hospital – Govandi, Maa Hospital – Chembur, Rajawadi Hospital – Ghatkopar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital, Kannamwar Nagar Hospital – Vikhroli, Mulune General (SVD Savarkar), MT Agarwal Hospital – Mulund (West) and maternity homes at Zaobawadi, Mahim, Prabhadevi, Raoli Camp, Naigaon, Akurli, Charkop, Choksy, Chembur Naka, Matoshree Ramabai Thakre, Tagore Nagar, Cheeta Camp, Riddhi Garden, Bail Bazar, Goregaon, Shirodkar, Kherwadi, Malvani, Marol, Squatter Colony – Jogeshwari, Oshiwara, Borivali, Chunabatti, Bhandup, Deonar, Mulund, New Bhandup, Mother & Child/Magathane Maternity Home. Operation facility is also available daily at Family Welfare Hospital Parel.