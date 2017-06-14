Mumbai: BMC to produce organic manure at Byculla zoo

Mumbai: The solid waste management department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a waste decomposition plant at Jijamata Udyan (Byculla zoo) to produce organic manure.

One of the officers from the BMC stated that the organic manure will be produced by using earthworms. Initially, the waste will be mixed with mud and preserved under dark shed and after ten days earthworms will be mixed with it. In the next five to seven weeks time the organic manure would get ready for plants.

Officials said that manure through earthworms is a natural process, however, separation of earthworms from the waste composition is a time consuming process. Accordingly, the decomposition plant has made arrangements to automatically separate the manures and earthworms from each other.

The pit layers have been separated for water, mud and creating cool atmosphere. The earthworms will be kept in the lowest layer and the manure will be added in the upper layer.

The produced organic manure will be used for the plants and various trees in the zoo itself. It will cost the BMC Rs 5.50 lakh for constructing the shed and for the decomposition plant pit another Rs. 2.50 lakh.