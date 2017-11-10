Mumbai: BMC to penalise housing societies which failed to construct composting pits

Mumbai: The housing societies which have been constructed after 2007 have a mandatory rule to have composting pits in their society and have failed to follow these rules. Such housing societies would soon face action from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the information received from the officials from Solid Waste Management department action as per Section 53(1) of the MRTP Act 1996 which includes imprisonment of one month up to three year can be taken or as per section 347(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) act action would be taken which includes fine of Rs 2,500 up to Rs 10,000 and if they fail to abide Rs 100 liable to be paid every day till the date penalty amount not paid by the defaulter.

Also Read: Bombay High Court asks civic bodies to be secular stand dealing with illegal pandals during festivals

The civic officer added, “A prior notice under section 52, 53(6), 53(7), of the MTRP act, or section 475 (A) of MMC act will be issued. Thereafter, only action will be taken. Also, light and water cut action can be taken by the Maharashtra Pollution and Control Board (MPCB) who fail to do waste management.”

The officials from the SWM department have identified 291 housing societies out of 706 constructed after 2007 violating the norms of NOC of vermicomposting. These societies where given free Floor Space Index (FSI) space in their building premises for setting up composting pits.