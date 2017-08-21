Mumbai: BMC to move process for tenancy transfer online

Mumbai: In good news for tenants across the city, applying for transfer of tenancy and housing for project affected people (PAP) across the city is all set to get easier and simpler. As a part of ease of doing business initiative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is not only decentralising both the processes but is also shifting the application and approval system online and thus making it digital.

Currently, the process dictates that for all the BMC buildings, transfer of tenancy applications go right to the deputy municipal commissioner estate department and improvement committee, which delays the process. To eliminate the delay and make it quick, the civic body has decentralised the system and given rights of approval to respective ward officers. Citizens will not have to go to head or ward offices as after the online portal is functional and the applicants can upload the documents online and track the progress of their application, which will the make the process easier.

The civic body has also decided a timeline of less than one month for each application. Also, the tracking system will help flag the delay. At present, the applications are delayed for years and creates a logjam in the system.

“To improve the current scenario, we have already decentralised the system and as soon as the software is ready, the online system will be fully functional,” said Chandrashekhar Chore, deputy municipal commissioner, improvement committee, reported Hindustan Times.

The BMC in another initiative is also shifting the applications for project affected people online. “The allotment of housing to people displaced by various infrastructure projects takes a long time, mostly due to red-tapism,” said an officer. Under the new system, officers will be able to access available housing or flats across the city with just a click of a button. Ward officers will have to select the number of flats to be allotted and the rest of the work will be done by the software, which will provide a list of the flats available.