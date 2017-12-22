Mumbai: BMC to lose Rs 100 crore revenue under ease of doing business?

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to lose around Rs 100 crore revenue earned annually from Shops and Establishments Registration and Trade Refusal Charge. As per the new notification issued by the Maharashtra government in the ongoing winter session, shops and establishments having less than nine employees will not have to register fore licence with BMC.

This is likely to cause major revenue loss to the civic body. Nidhi Chaudhary the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of licence department, defended saying, BMC is not a profit making organisation and is only responsible to provide amenities and services.

At present in Mumbai, there are around 8.58 lakh shops and establishments been registered to the municipal corporation and out of these 90 percent (8.17 lakh) that have not nine or lesser number of employees.

An official clarified, earlier, different establishments had to register with BMC even if they had only one employee and in return it used to earn income from shops registrations. In addition the civic body also earned from the Trade Refusal charge (TRC), a charge for collection of waste from that commercial entity.

“Along with the registration, revenue from shops and establishments the BMC also levies charges for collection of waste being generated by the establishments, which is collected under TRC. However, now with the new notification, shops and establishments having less number of employees will not be required to register and obviously the corporation will automatically lose the revenue earned under both the entities,” added the civic official.

According to the data available with the Licence Department, the revenue earned by BMC between January to August 31,2017 was Rs 25 crore with new shops and establishment registration and Rs 75 crore from TRC.

DMC Chaudhary added the municipal corporation is now planning on ways through which the TRC can be reimbursed under the new policy.