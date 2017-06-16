Mumbai: BMC to launch app to book parking lots

Finding a parking space in Mumbai is a mammoth task and to make it easier in coming couple of months Mumbaikars will be able to book the parking lots online. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is developing a mobile phone app which will be similar to ticket-booking apps.

The app will be really helpful, it will let the user book available parking space at any time for more than hour. The payments can be made online. The user will have to show the e-invoice at the parking lot to make the reservation for the parking space. BMC will first start this service at 12 South Mumbai parking lots and then will try and implement it in other parts of the city.

BMC had made the suggestion of web-based parking, wherein you could use the web to book the place but the project never took off. There have been several complaints of contractors overcharging motorists. This move by the BMC will also prove important to get rid of corruption.

According to the new parking policy, the BMC has divided the city into three zones based on density of traffic and have hiked rates deferentially in each zone up to 300%. Rates in the A category which sees high density of traffic: From existing Rs 20, private cars will now have to pay Rs 60 in island city, Rs 40 for western suburbs and Rs 20 for eastern suburbs every hour.