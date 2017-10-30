Mumbai: BMC to join hands with MTDC to promote open art gallery at Kala Ghoda

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which started the open art gallery at Kala Ghoda a year back, conceptualised by Yuva Sena Chief Aditya Thackeray received poor response within few months only, after it was kept open for public.

However, the initiative will soon reopen by the municipal corporation with fresh ideas and promotion techniques in collaboration with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of South Mumbai (A-ward) stated now MTDC would help us to bring artist at Kala Ghoda. “We had meeting with MTDC officials and have asked them to promote the open art gallery. They will do everything so that more artist would come and showcase their artwork,” Dighavkar added.

He further revealed artists from Rajasthan have shown their interest and are willing to showcase their talent at Kala Ghoda this winter. They approached BMC and requested to allot the place where they will design and display their work.

Last year, on October 26, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray inaugurated the open art gallery at Kala Ghoda. The 250-metre long stretch on Kaikashru Dubash Marg at Kala Ghoda catered as the venue for the weekly event. The initiative was started with the goal that artists would be able to take 15×15-foot boxes on a nominal rent to showcase their art.

The civic body launched the initiative to bring traditional art and culture. Making use of open spaces as a medium for community participation, and organising open-air events which includes music and dance performances showcasing traditional, folk and classical art forms besides quilling, diya making, hand-puppet making among others.

According to civic officials the open art gallery concept is seasonal. As per the findings in autumn(winter) season the use of gallery is more unlike in summer and rainy season. Civic officials remarked the art gallery was opened in winter season last year. Therefore, the artists response was good during that period but as summer and rainy season arrived the demand dropped and it was claimed the concept went flop but such was not the case.

BMC in collaboration with MTDC would restart the open art gallery of Kala Ghoda Kala Ghoda open art gallery was the first experiment of BMC to cater traditional art and culture and open art events. It started in October 26, 2016 to provide a platform for budding students from JJ School of Arts, Rachana Sansad and the LS Raheja School of Arts. The event also sees performances by municipal school students and specially-abled children.

Thackeray’s aim of the initiative was to give Mumbaikars some streets where they can walk and enjoy the weekends as well as give budding artists a space to showcase their artwork.