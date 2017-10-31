Mumbai: BMC to impose a fine MMRC for damaging water pipeline at Fort due to Metro 3 construction work

Mumbai: After the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation damaged the water pipeline at Fort for the seventh time on October 25, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is now calculating the amount of water that was wasted to impose a fine on authorities. Civic officials said that the construction work of Metro 3 line has damaged the water pipeline due to its piling work.

Former local corporator Ganesh Sanap said that the BMC is going to impose a fine of nearly Rs 12 lakh. He said, “The Metro work is not only damaging the nearby areas but has now started affecting houses. Despite knowing the alignment of all water pipelines, the metro engineers damaged the water pipeline. Apparently, the A ward is imposing a fine of nearly Rs 12 lakh.”

Earlier, the corporation had imposed a fine of Rs 11.11 lakh on Metro authorities for damaging water pipelines. On October 25, a 150mm water pipeline was damaged near Siddharth College. The nearby areas like Fort, Bora Bazaar, Mody Street and Bazaar Gate received water between 8-10pm. Residents immediately complained about muddy water supply to the local corporator and the civic body.

A senior civic official said that notice was sent to the metro officials mentioning about the damaged water pipeline due to the metro construction work. The official said, “The damage had occurred due to piling work of Metro. We are calculating the amount of water that has got wasted after the damage.”

However, Metro officials denied receiving any notices. A Metro spokesperson said, “As per my knowledge, we have not received any notice so far from BMC with regards to the water pipeline damage.” The entire 33.5 km-long Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 corridor would be underground and would be a crucial north-south link connecting major central business districts like that of Nariman Point, Bandra-Kurla Complex and Seepz in Andheri.