Mumbai: BMC to give a makeover to iconic landmark Girgaum Chowpatty

The BMC is soon to give a makeover to iconic landmark of Mumbai, Girgaum Chowpatty. The makeover will have viewing gallery and enhance the look of the bund wall.

According to Mid-Day, the BMC is in the process of drafting the project estimates and is likely to appoint a contractor by next month. The viewing gallery will be set up near Tambe Chowk which will be on the lines of one set up near CSMT. The bund wall will also get a new look which will be done by using Ashlar masonry stones. The authorities have already given a NOC to BMC to build and maintain the viewing gallery.

A senior official told the leading daily, “We are not promoting this as a selfie point because it might not be an ideal point for a selfie considering its proximity to the sea. It is a small area where currently SWD pipes are stored and we will soon beautify the section.” The makeover also includes beautification of three bus-stops that fall in this 450 m stretch. The bus stops will be redeveloped on the lines of current bus stops at Marine Drive. The civic body has already started installing compact street poles which will have signals, lights, and cameras, all on one pole.