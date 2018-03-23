Mumbai: BMC to fumigate 2,605 under-construction sites to tackle mosquito menace

Mumbai: The insecticide control department of the civic body will start fumigation programme at all under-construction sites of Mumbai to control mosquito menace. According to officials, there are around 2,605 under-construction sites across Mumbai where fumigation will be carried out on a priority basis. As monsoon preparation begins, the fumigation programme will be held to help reduce the spread of diseases like malaria and dengue.

Along with fogging, BMC will also carry out visits at residential and other premises to check for larvae breeding of the dengue causing Aedes aegypti mosquito. For this purpose, the civic body will appoint volunteers from Non Government Organisation (NGO) to conduct this activity and issue notices wherever larvae are found.

As per civic data, in 2017 BMC issued notices to 17,800 individuals and prosecuted 2,100 people from whom Rs 80 lakh was collected as fine. This year, BMC will spend around Rs 19 crore on fogging and hiring of volunteers of NGO to check dengue larvae.

Civic chief Ajoy Mehta in his budget speech 2018-19 had stated that fogging activity would be reduced as it was creating pollution and causing asthma and other breathing diseases.

Two years back, BMC had only 28 fumigation vehicles but now the number has increased to 227. Dr Rajan Naringrekar, insecticide officer of BMC, remarked, “Fumigation should be reduced and its the last preventive measure to control mosquito menance. But due to lack of awareness, demand from corporators for fumigation is more, which is hazardous for human life.”