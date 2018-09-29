Mumbai: BMC to decide eligibility for hawking based on domicile

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent notice of intimation to 99,430 hawkers across Mumbai to submit their domicile certificates (DC) for scrutiny to get hawking pitches. The corporation, based on DC, will decided the eligibility of the applicant applying for hawking pitches.

Nidhi Chaudhari, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), said that DC is compulsory and only if they provide the certificate they can get hawking licence and would be considered as eligible for hawking. She stated, “Since several appealed to the BMC that their domicile is being dispatched by the concerned authority, but due to some delay they are unable to submit the same.

Therefore, after considering the seriousness of the issue, another one month’s extension has been granted. Now applicants can submit their domicile by October 15, 2018 which was earlier September 15.” Chaudhari said 99,430 applicants were intimated by BMC that they need to submit their DCs.

“In the last few months, BMC undertook demolition against slums for various projects like construction of cycle track along Tansa pipeline. Since several hawkers stay in these areas, out of the total intimation letters send, around 30 per cent of the letters returned to BMC. So the deadline has been extended, DMC added.