Mumbai: BMC to cut bonus from BEST paycheck

Mumbai: The standing committee on Wednesday approved the proposal of deducting salaries of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees to pay back the Diwali bonus given to the 41,000 employees. The civic corporation had given Rs 25 crore to its transport undertaking body to be distributed as Diwali bonus of Rs 5,500 to its employees, as the employees also threatened to go on strike if Diwali bonus is not paid to them.

Yashwant Jadhav, Sena corporator, and also the member of Standing Committee claimed that while giving credit to the BEST for distributing Diwali bonus, the corporation has put forth the demand that they have to do the repayment of bonus money through the employees’ salary. Therefore, the proposal was approved without any objection.

Ravi Raja, the opposition party corporator slammed the ruling party Sena for passing the proposal.

Ravi Raja stated before giving money to BEST in Group Leaders meeting also attended by civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta it was discussed that the undertaking body has to follow the given instructions to bring out the BEST from the financial crisis and if at all they fail then the amount will be considered a loan and should be repaid.

“BEST is following the instruction while the civic administration is behaving in a high-handed manner when it is already suffering from the financial problem. Also, the Sena BJP is not concerned about BEST and has no sympathy. As opposition parties walked out of the Standing Committee on other issues earlier, the proposal was passed by the ruling the party without any objection, and it is not surprising.” he added.

Anil Kokil, the BEST committee chairman cleared that they have given a letter to the BMC commissioner stating that BEST has already started implementing the reforms and 80 per cent instructions have been implemented so far. Therefore, they expect that commissioner will not take the decision against employees’.

While Suhas Samant, BEST employees union head remarked if BMC deduct the salaries of employees’ and claim it as a loan then surely we will take a strong objection on it. “At present we are at wait and watch position,” he added.