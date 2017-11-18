Mumbai: BMC to construct one more guest house for patients’ relatives in KEM hospital premises

Mumbai: Soon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to construct a one more guest house for patients’ relatives in the KEM hospital premises. The officials said they have received a good response from the relatives staying at the guest house which was constructed in the premises of the Kings Edward Memorial hospital in April 2017.

A senior official said it is the ground plus one which consists of 20 beds on the first floor of the guest house. On a daily basis, more than 5 patients relatives are staying depends on the length of the treatment. “The bed is provided on first come, first served basis. During admission in the guest house the relatives have to submit Aadhar card, driving licence or ration card,” added an official. He further stated that within seven months 1,200 people have stayed in this guest house and have given positive feedbacks.

Moreover, those who know about this guest house they come here. “As It is the only guest house in the premises of the hospital, relatives feel comfortable staying here. Moreover, patients’ relatives from Tata hospital come to this guest house,” said the manager. The charges are nominal. Rs 50 for 12 hours and Rs 100 for 24 hours but it depends on for how long the relatives want to stay. “Basic facilities like pillow, bedsheets, blankets, morning tea and biscuit and hot and cold water are free for the relatives,” said worker.

A senior official said they get relatives from across India as they all are come for treatment at KEM hospital. “We have got relatives from Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have stayed here for a week. They just have to submit their passport while taking admission in the guest house,” said the manager of the guest house. “The staff is good in the guest house as they are available when we need it. It is the third time I am staying here,” said Mangal Sharma. “Earlier, patients’ kin used to face problems as they had to wait or sleep on the floor until their family member had a check-up. Now they can rest in this guest house,” said a senior official.