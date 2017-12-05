Mumbai: BMC to construct more guest houses in civic-run hospitals

Mumbai: After getting a good response from the patients’ kin over staying at the guest house constructed inside the premises of King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, three more guest house will be constructed at the civic-run hospitals. The officials said at this guest houses kin and friends accompanying patients can stay at subsidised rates.

A senior official from the Public Health Department said the decision of building more guest houses is taken after a pilot project at the civic-run KEM was well received. “The contract to run the guest houses, known as ‘Visawa,’ has been issued to Tanvi Nagari Sewa Sahakari Sanstha, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO),” said an official. “The guest houses will be constructed in Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, Sion, BYL Nair Hospital and Group of TB Hospitals, Sewri, will build guest houses that can collectively accommodate 150 people,” said a senior health official.

The family members and relatives of patients coming to Mumbai for good treatment used to face problem in getting accommodation. But once the guest house is been constructed it will get some reprieve to the family members who are desperate in a hunt for an accommodation in the expensive city.

Officials said that once the facilities are built, relatives will no longer have to hunt for accommodation or sleep inside hospitals and risk of contracting various infections. They said those availing the facility will be charged Rs100 for 24 hours and Rs 50 for 12 hours. The charges include morning tea and biscuits, quilts, cushions and pillows and a locker to keep their valuables.

The doctors from Sewri TB Hospital said the facility can also decrease the drop-out rate of patients who cannot afford to stay in the city and leave in the middle of treatment. “The guest house at KEM is running full since its opening in April. Sion hospital had a similar facility in its barracks and now it’s being renovated. A duplex guest house will be built at Nair Hospital, depending on the space,” said Dr Avinash Supe, Dean of KEM Hospital. The accommodation is provided as per the discretion of the treating doctor or senior doctors of the hospitals since these hospitals treat patients from all over India and other Asian countries as well.