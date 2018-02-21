Mumbai: BMC to construct 8 new swimming pools

Mumbai: In order to encourage swimming among citizens and also provide cost-efficient service compared to private swimming classes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to construct eight new swimming pools. The civic corporation has also allocated an annual budget provision of Rs 35 crore for this fiscal year 2018-19 for same. According to garden department officials, tenders for three pools have already been floated while for remaining pools tenders will be floated in a month’s time. The new pools will add 15,000 more capacity to the existing pools in the city.

Out of the eight proposed pools, three pools for which tenders have already been floated are located at Worli Hill Reservoir, Chacha Nehru Garden, Malad and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj ground in Vikhroli, while remaining pools will be located at Indira Gandhi Manoranjan Maidan, Andheri, West, Kondivita, Andheri East, Gyandhara Maidan, Dahisar and Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Govandi.

The civic official added, “These pools will be ready in 30-month time period excluding monsoons. The size of these pools will be 25×15 metre and around 200 people can use the pool at same time.” At present, BMC have seven swimming pools including one in Dadar of international standard. It is also redeveloping Sadar Vallabhai Patel swimming pool of Kandivali west to olympic size.

The existing pools are located at Dadar, Kandivali, Dahisar, Ghatkopar and Chembur while another two pools named Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Krida Sankul in Mulund and Shahaji Raje Krida Sankul in Andheri are run by the Brihanmumbai Krida and Lalitkala Pratishthan. Also from the seven existing pools the two pools in Chembur and Kandivali are under redevelopment. “At present, the redevelopment work of Chembur is almost completed and Kandivali is going on. Therefore, soon these two pools will be ready for public use,” said the civic official.

The civic body will spend around Rs 9 to 10 crore on each pool for construction. Meanwhile, civic officials also cleared that all the proposed pools will be run by the civic corporation. In addition, lifeguards, security guards and trainers apart from ambulance and doctors will also be made available over there.