Mumbai: BMC to build Olympic-standard multi-sports complex in Andheri

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Garden department has planned to build an Olympic-standard multi-sports complex in Andheri. This sports complex will be big as Wankhede stadium, will spread over 49,000 sqmt area and it will open for the common citizens of Mumbai.

According to a report in DNA, the BMC will develop the sports complex, which will have game facilities like cricket, lawn tennis, football, kabaddi, kho-kho, basketball, volleyball and Mallakhamb. The sports complex will also have dedicated play area for children.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Garden), Kishor Kshirsagar, told Asian Age, that this complex will only be used for local events or state-level tournaments, and will not be used for international events. The total estimated cost for the sports complex project is Rs 23 crore, and the project will be completed within 18 months. He also added that tender for the sports complex will opened on Friday. The BMC will also focus on keeping as much open space as possible. And apart from open gym, there will also be peripheral plantation.