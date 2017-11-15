Mumbai: BMC to build multi-storey toilets across city

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to build multi-storey toilets in Mumbai. The BMC will build three-storey toilets in city, which will increase the number of toilets which currently is 18,000.

According to a report Asian Age, Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, “To overcome the shortage of space, we have decided to construct multi-storey toilets in the city. Earlier the BMC used to construct only ground storey toilets. According to demand, two or three storey toilets will now be constructed, which will increase the number of toilet seats by 18,000.”

The BMC will form a special cell, which will be headed by chief engineer (Slum Sanitation Programme), who will look upon the constructions of these multi-storey toilets. These toilets will be equipped with water and electricity. While where it not possible to connect the toilet to sewer lines, BMC will build septic tanks for such toilets. Multi-storey toilets will have some important features like separate section for kids and disabled people.

While this ambitious project of BMC to start soon, the tenders for construction of multi-storey toilets will be floated soon. After the bidder is finalised the order to start work of multi-storey toilets will be given by January next year, an official told Asian Age.