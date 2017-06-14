Mumbai: BMC to build cycling tracks along Tansa pipeline

Mumbai: In a fresh new experiment, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to build cycling/ jogging track along the Tansa pipeline from Mulund to Antop-Hill in Wadala. Following the Bombay High Court’s order, BMC is currently demolishing the illegal encroachments along the pipeline. After the demolition BMC will get at last 10- meter space along the pipeline.

Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta has asked officials to work on phase-wise plan which can be implemented by 2019. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mehta confirmed the plan and said, “Once the encroachments have been removed, we will not allow any construction in the area and work on a phase-wise implementation.”

BMC was pulled up by the High Court for failing to protect the main water supply from slum encroachments. In a survey BMC has identified around 15,000 structures along the pipeline.

BMC as a part of beautification plan has been working on creating pedestrian/cycling infrastructure across the city. It has also announced about creating a cycling track from Bandra Fort till Worli Sea Link.