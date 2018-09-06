Mumbai: BMC to build 1,343 roads, from October 1

Mumbai: The roads department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin work on building 1,343 roads, laying out a total stretch of 507 kilometres from October 1. The work will be done in phases. Currently, 624 roads, spanning 202.31 km, are in the tender process and work on the remaining 719 roads, referred to as ‘spill-over roads’, 305.07 km in length, which was stalled due to the monsoon, will resume from October 1.

Vinod Chithore, who heads the roads department, said, “Of the total 305 km spill-over roads, 238.45-km of roads are under the ‘project roads’ category, which means these 238.45km roads will be newly constructed, not just repaired.” The corporation will spend about Rs 1,508.82 crore and will appoint 62 contractors to carry out the work. City roads will be built at a cost of Rs 387 crore, eastern region roads at a cost of Rs 375.65 crore and western region roads at a cost of Rs 746.17 crore.

Besides this, the department will also take up junction repairs on an area of 1.31 lakh square metres from October onwards, added the official. As per BMC data, in the last two years, repair and construction work on 552.71 km roads was completed, as was junction repair on 2.88 lakh square metres.