Mumbai: BMC to begin revamp work of Deonar abattoir

Mumbai: After a slight delay of five to six months the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) finally to start the revamp work of one of the biggest slaughter house in the country, Deonar abattoir of Mumbai.

The forty-six-year-old abattoir constructed in 1971 will be decked up with international standards and will get modern equipments like slaughtering units, refrigerator to store meat, food processing plant, shades for resting animals, affluent treatment plant, rendering plant to dispose waste, solar roofs, etc. Doctor Yogesh Shetye, the General Manager of Deonar abattoir said currently the designs are being prepared by the architecture, civic impanaled consultant joint ventured with meat company expert along with civic city engineers.

“The revamp plan will be set up on 20 acres of land and approximately Rs 400 crore will be spend on it. The project tenders are expected to be floated by July or August this year and within 36 months the appointed contractor has to finish the work,” said Shetye.Along with modernisation of the abattoir BMC will also develop green space which includes landscaping and garden over there. In addition, to create awareness a museum and a knowledge centre will be made. The knowledge centre will have information about various animals which are brought for slaughtering, different breeds of animals in different countries and about different meat cuts used in India and in foreign countries.

The modern abattoir will also have complete waste disposal system. Like the dirty water will be treated hundred per cent. “The affluent treatment plant will treat one Million Liters Day (MLD) that is 10 lakh litres of dirty water daily which can be used for non portable purposes like washing of floors of the abattoir, for garden, etc. Similarly, the unused meat will be used to produce organic fertilizer. The waste disposal rendering machine will dispose the unused meat scientifically and will produce 10 to 15 metric tonnes of organic fertilizer everyday which will be send to farms,” added Shetye.