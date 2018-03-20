Mumbai: BMC to appoint consultants to oversee coastal road project

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expected to kickstart its ambitious coastal road project by April-end. Therefore, to keep an eye on the entire project work it will appoint three Project Management Consultants (PMP). The proposal to appoint consultants will be tabled in the upcoming standing committee meeting and it will cost Rs 100 crore approximately.

As per the proposal, three consultant will be appointed. The first consultant will see the work between Baroda Palace to Worli end of Bandra Sealink, the second consultant will look after the project work between Priyadarshani Park till Baroda Palace. While for the appointment of third consultant BMC is reinviting the tender for Princess Street flyover to Priyadarshani Park tunneling work. According to officials, “As only four bidders participated. While out of four bidders three did not respond, hence, again tender is being recalled as per the tender condition.”

The appointed consultants role will involve to keep a tight watch on the plan execution and work being carried out by the contractors for BMC’s mega project. The BMC is to construct first phase of coastal road between Princess Street to Bandra, which includes two tunnels. Also, around 90 hectare land will be reclaimed from the sea and a 70 hectares green promenade will be made for bus depo and car parking. The estimated project cost for the entire work is Rs 15,000 crore, while BMC has set aside Rs 1500 crore in this year’s budget.