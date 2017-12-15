Mumbai: BMC to accommodate vendors with hawking spots

Mumbai: In a news that would cheer up the vendors, around 89,000 hawkers out of the city’s 99,435 hawkers who were surveyed in 2014 by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will get designated hawking spots in the city in the next couple of months.

BMC has already put up around 24,000 pitches for objections and suggestions from citizens while another list of around 65,000 hawking pitches is also ready. These hawking pitches are spread across all wards in the city, reported DNA. As per the new policy of cracking down on illegal hawkers over the past two months, the BMC had driven out over 22,000 hawkers from across railway stations, foot-overbridges and skywalks following the Elphinstone stampede incident.

However, soon after the hawkers were removed, hawkers associations as well as political parties demanded their immediate rehabilitation. In 2007, the BMC had to declare ward-wise hawking zones following an order from the Bombay High Court. Around 23,950 pitches were declared in 222 roads across the city. However, over the period, many of roads have become no-hawking zones.

Moreover, the civic body has asked public to give suggestions and ideas to tackle the problem. “The additional 65,000 hawking pitches will be available for objections and suggestion on December 19,” said a civic official.