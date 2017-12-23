Mumbai: BMC starts Process for nullah cleaning work to complete 60%before monsoon

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Storm water and Drains Department has started the tender process for Mumbai nullah cleaning work so to fasten the process.

According to a senior civic officer the work of nullah cleaning of all small, big and mithi river will start from April 1, 2018 onwards before monsoon.

“60 per cent of nullah cleaning work is to be completed before monsoon and remaining 40 per cent cleaning work is done during the rainy season and after monsoon therefore, the tendering process has been started to avoid any delay in work,” added the civic official.

He further stated for big nullahs around 26 tenders will be floated, for smaller nullahs 17 and Mithi river cleaning work will be taken up in four phases the work.Therefore, total 48 tender processing work is in final stage of commencement.