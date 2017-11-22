Mumbai: BMC spends on structural audits out of jurisdiction
Mumbai: More than 100 buildings in the city were declared dilapidated in the review meeting which was held on Monday. In the meeting, it was also revealed that 25 out of 112 declared dilapidated buildings are located in F north ward. A civic official said that all the buildings fall under C1 category and they need to be demolished.
The occupiers who have not yet reached the high court, which has led to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spending about Rs 25-30 lakh, which cannot be recovered and so now amendments have been sought to amend the MMC Act (Mumbai Municipal Corporation) which will save the BMC’s funds and force residents to conduct structural audits themselves. The meetings were conducted in the presence of Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) and all ward officers. By visual inspection it came about that 25 buildings which were declared dilapidated come under C1 category buildings.
Also Read: Mumbai: BMC gives nod to construct elevators up to the terrace elderly & disabled
The occupiers had challenged the notices in High Court where the court directed to come to the final conclusion after carrying out a structural audit report. “As the party failed to carry out the structural audit, the ward is spending nearly Rupees 25-30 lakhs of BMC,” said official. The civic official said that when the technical advisory committee was approached for the same, they refused to interfere as two contradictory structural audits are required for the TAC to interfere.
“These buildings are refugee occupied and it is owned by the central government. The owner being the central government and the occupiers not conducting structural audit the BMC is now forced to conduct these audits using its funds,” said Keshav Ubale, F north ward officer.
The ward officer also suggested that they should carry out amendments in the MMC act 1888 to save the civic body’s funds. Moreover, he also stated that there is no provision in the act to recover. The DMC directed the joint law officer to inspect the issue raised by ward officer F North and take necessary action. “We have also directed to all ward officers to demolish the vacated buildings,” added a senior official.