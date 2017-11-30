Mumbai: BMC slaps Mantralaya with penalty of Rs 10,000 for failing to comply with waste management

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent a notice to Mantralaya and other 140 offices, restaurants and hospitals in A ward for not segregating waste and for failing to submit any plan for waste segregation.

According to a report In Hindustan Times, along with notices Mantralaya and other 140 offices, restaurants and hospitals were told to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000. The notice read, “Failure to comply with provision can attract a fine under section 471 and 472 of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Act. Even after repeated reminders, you have failed to comply with order and hence fine of Rs 10,000 is imposed on you.”

This move comes after a recent order which was issued by BMC chief Ajoy Mehta, which made housing societies or office complexes that produce over 100 kg of waste daily or have an area above 20,000 sq m will have to segregate waste and install waste processing units in their compounds. The BMC chief had also ordered the solid waste management department not to pick up waste from such premises which fail segregate waste from October 2, but later after getting backlashes the deadline was extended to January 2.