Mumbai: BMC shuts Mulund dumping ground from today

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has permanently closed down the Mulund dumping ground from Monday. The decision was taken since the dumping ground reached to its maximum capacity and more waste cannot be dumped over there.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Solid Waste Management (SWM) Vishwas Shankarwar told The Free Press Journal that out of the total 7,200 metric tonnes waste generated in the city, about 1,500 metric tonnes of waste dumped in Mulund landfill site. “But as the site will be closed, now the waste will be routed to Deonar and Kanjurmarg dumping ground henceforth. 500 metric tonnes of garbage will be dumped in Kanjurmarg and remaining 1,000 metric tonnes in Deonar,” Shankarwar added.

The Mulumd dumping ground is spread on 24 hectares of land and was in use from the year 1967. The landfill has existing waste of about seven million cubic metres which will be processed. DMC added, “The existing waste will be processed by using scientific methods. Enzymes will be put to decompose the garbage and reclaim the land within six years. Around Rs 650 crore will be spend on the waste processing.”