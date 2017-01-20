Mumbai: BMC should govern, not rule, says Praja Foundation

Mumbai : The major problem for all the civic problems in our city is that the administration in our city follows the policy ‘to rule and not to govern’ according to Milind Mhaske, the project director of Praja Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation. Mhaske along with his team of Praja carried out a detailed analysis of the 227 municipal councillors across 24 wards of Mumbai contesting for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

While conducting the survey and interviewing the locals, Mhaske realised that both councillors and the people are responsible for the current situation of Mumbai. He said, “The citizens do not bother to complain and the councillors do not bother to raise correct questions. The past year witnessed an average of just 80,000 citizen’s complaints while 103 questions were asked by councillors on education, health and potholes. Moreover, there are 10 councillors who did not ask a single question last year.”

The municipal budget allocated for the year 2016-17 was Rs 37,052 crore but the basic civic issues like damaged roads, potholes, irregular water supply, overflowing sewages, traffic congestion, lack of toilets and cleanliness have prevailed. Mhaske said, “These issues are repeated every time we conduct a survey. The main reason for this is the colossal failure to implement the work. Various proposals worth crores of rupees are passed by the BMC which are started well but are they completed? 30 to 40 per cent of the budget is not being spent.”

Mhaske believes that if each person is held accountable for his work then nobody would dare to run away from his responsibility. He enlisted the scams saying that the roads project which involved a budget of Rs 352 crore while the garbage project worth Rs 900 crore ran into controversies after the nexus between the officials, contractors and engineers.

“The BMC is an administrative body but unfortunately, politics has become an integral part of it and the focus is shifted from citizens to candidates and political parties,” said Mhaske.