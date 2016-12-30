Mumbai: BMC set to slap fine of Rs 10, 000 on Arjun Kapoor

The actor allegedly flouted norms by constructing a gymnasium on the terrace of his building

Mumbai: After sending a notice to actor Arjun Kapoor for illegally making alteration at his residence in Juhu, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 for the illegalities. The actor had allegedly flouted norms by constructing a gymnasium on the terrace of his building.

Kapoor had constructed a 30 by 16sq ft brick room on his terrace at Juhu. The civic body had issued notice to the Gunday actor to furnish documents that states the authorisation of the construction; however, both the actor and his manager failed to submit the documents.

Kapoor, who lives on the seventh floor in Raheja Orchids at Juhu, had received a show cause notice from the civic body’s K west ward (Juhu, Andheri, Santacruz) in March this year.

Paraga Masurkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of K west ward, exclusively told the Free Press Journal, “We will charge Kapoor with a penalty of Rs 10,000. We are finding it difficult to raze the entire structure speedily as there are heavy weights kept in the room and will take two days to entirely demolish it. If there are illegalities in any structure, the civic body will take action against it irrespective of who the owner of the structure is.”

Masurkar investigated the illegalities of the structure after an activist, who is not a resident of the building, complained about the gymnasium on the terrace.

Another civic official added, “The actor’s manager had sought help from the civic body for extending the date of the demolition. The actor failed to take any action even after the first notice issued because of which extending the date was inappropriate.”

The civic body had recently issued a notice to comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Irfan Khan for allegedly carrying out an illegal construction at their residence in Goregaon. The controversy erupted after Sharma took to twitter and alleged that the BMC officials had asked a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for flouting norms at his Versova office and Goregaon residence.