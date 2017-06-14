Mumbai: BMC says lack of pumping station responsible for water-logging during monsoon

Mumbai: The Storm Water Department (SWD) of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC) comes under criticism every year especially in monsoon season for doing shoddy work. However, this time, the SWD officers defended themselves by stating that the regular flooding spots of Mumbai that is Hindmata, Dadar, Parel, Sion, and Gandhi Market faces water logging problem as these areas do not have a pumping station. Maul pumping station can fix the water log problem as the pumps can flush the water in the creek.

But Maul pumping station is stuck in land procurement process. The land of Maul falls under salt pan area. One of the officer from the SWD said that the state government is not releasing the salt pan land to construct pumping station. Until and unless the land is not given, the project cannot be started.

The officer further added, “Due to the delay in building pumping stations, Mumbaikars ultimately has to suffer during monsoon. Due to the lethargic attitude of State government BMC is been blamed.” As per Laxman Vatkar, Chief Engineer of SWD, “All water pumps are active and total 310 dewatering pumps have been installed on flooding spots to avoid water logging.”