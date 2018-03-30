Mumbai: BMC runs short of Property Tax target for financial year 2016-17

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) though created much awareness among citizens to pay their property tax on time. Still, many failed to adhere the warnings, eventually, the civic body failed to meet the set target of Rs 5,403 crore for the financial year 2016-17.

So far it only managed to collect approximately Rs 4,000 crore. According to the assessment and collection department officials whoever failed to pay the tax dues even after repeated warnings, their properties have been sealed and strict action against them has been taken.

In the month of March BMC cracked the whip against various well-known businessman and builders for non-payment of taxes like Naaz Cinema of Grant Road for non payment of property tax of Rs 4.13 crore, posh society ‘Twilight’ of Khar west, M Rohan builder Ashiyana building of Nepean Sea Road for pending dues of Rs 7. 99 crore, Bombay dyeing property of Parel, HDIL property are among few who faced action. Similarly, BMC also shut down the administrative office of Powai based posh Seven Hills hospital for non payment of undisputed property tax of Rs 9 crore.

Meanwhile, BMC has asked the assessment and collection department to remain open on holidays also. The officials added, “For the convenience of citizens the property tax department officials have been asked to work on public holidays also like Mahavir Jayanti and also on Sunday. More people can make their tax payment till the last date of the financial year March 31, 2018, between 8 am morning till 10 pm late night.”