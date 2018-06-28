Mumbai: BMC rejects Fire department’s offer to deploy five Enfields

Mumbai: Looking at the escalating costs, the proposal to deploy five Royal Enfield bikes brought in by the Fire Brigade Department has been rejected unanimously in the Standing Committee meeting held by the (BMC on Wednesday. The proposal of deploying Enfields was tabled to reduce the travel time in case of emergencies and congestion.

The corporators claimed that the fabrication cost (to install the technical specialties) of the bikes is more than the actual cost of the bike. Ravi Raja, the leader of Opposition in BMC, said, “There would be only five Enfields for 24 wards. One Enfield is around Rs 2 lakh and its fabrication cost is around Rs 4 lakh. Besides, there is no clear information as to whether the bikes would carry small water tanks or not. Thus we asked for the proposal to be recorded (rejected).”

Yashwant Jadhav, the Standing Committee Chairman, said, “The cost of the proposal was around Rs 68 lakhs and there was only a single tender. Since this proposal has been rejected, we will look into the tenders and take decision accordingly.”