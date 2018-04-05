Mumbai: BMC proposes to get back Fitzgerald Fountain at Metro cinema junction

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to bring back the iconic Fitzgerald Fountain at Metro cinema junction of South Mumbai. A proposal of same will be tabled at the upcoming standing committee meeting scheduled on Saturday for final approval. According to the proposal the civic body received No Objection Certificate (NOC) from traffic to reinstall the fountain.

“However, the fountain will not be placed at its exact original location due to objections from the traffic police but will be placed at another end of the junction. The closest to the fountain’s original location,” said an official from the heritage conservation committee.

The officer added they have floated tenders for restoring the heritage fountain, and work is expected to begin in a month’s time immediately after the standing committee passes the proposal. It will cost approximately Rs 1 crore on restoration work of the fountain and only one bidder named Skyway Infrastructure company showed interest in the work.

While the only intention to bring back the fountain at its original spot is to attract tourists who come to Mumbai for its heritage glory. Currently, the fountain is placed in the backyard of Byculla Bhau Daji Lad museum after it was removed from Metro Cinema’s junction.

While BMC also plans to revive the heritage structure at Byculla site only and thereafter it will be brought to the Metro cinema junction for final installation. The fountain and its lamp-post, erected in 1867, is one of the several relics of the British colonial era that were removed as a part of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement in the 1960s.