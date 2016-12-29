BMC polls: NCP comes out with its first list of 45 candidates

Mumbai: The NCP today announced the first list of 45 candidates for elections to the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation scheduled early next year.

Addressing a press conference, party spokesman Nawab Malik said since Congress has not given any proposal for an alliance so far, NCP has decided to go ahead with announcing its first list.

He said the party plans to contest at least 200 seats adding there will be no change in the list of 45 names announced.

“As of now, there will be no alliance and Congress will go alone in the civic polls. If there is a strong candidate who wishes to contest on our party ticket elsewhere we will consider,” he said.

Out of the 45, six are sitting corporators. At present NCP has 14 corporators in the civic house.

When asked about Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam’s statement that Congress will not tie up with NCP in the city, Mumbai NCP chief Sachin Ahir said NCP’s strength in Mumbai will be known to Nirupam in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Ahir also said that PWP leader Jayant Patil was keen to work out an alliance of secular parties in Mumbai to defeat the Sena-BJP combine.

When asked about the FIR against Raosaheb Danve, Malik said the ruling party misused power and money in the municipal council polls and plans to do the same for corporation polls.