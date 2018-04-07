Mumbai: BMC plans to extend Andheri Station subway

Mumbai: The Andheri west subway is serving no purpose as majority of the people cross the SV road instead of taking the subway. Therefore, the Andheri west civic ward has given a proposal to bridges department to extend the existing subway up to the railway station entry point.

Prashant Gaikwad, the Assistant Commissioner of the ward confirmed and stated at present the subway is not much used as it helps citizens only to cross the SV road, and take them upto Andheri west bus depo.

“If one takes a subway and wants to go to railway station, they have to walk for few metres further. Hence, the subway hardly serves any purpose. If the subway is extended, it will not only provide easy access to the people, but at the same time will also help to avoid crossing of road which causes traffic congestion, as vehicles stop in-between blocking the roadways,” remarked Gaikwad. He further added currently the bridge department officials are doing feasibility study of the proposed plan. They will check if the subway is extended will it really help the citizens.