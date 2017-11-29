Mumbai: BMC plans Rs 4 crore picnic for school students

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now has plans to take civic school students of classes four and seventh to an educational theme park ‘Kidzania’ situated at Ghatkopar R city mall, Mumbai, on a school picnic. The proposal would be tabled in the Standing Committee on Wednesday.

The BMC plans to spend around Rs 4 crore on 78,000 students. It further states that the theme park’s entry fee is around Rs 1,000 per child, but the civic school students will be given a discount with tickets worth Rs 325 per student. Interestingly, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is the stakeholder of the theme park.

Apart from it, the BMC has proposed to spend Rs 195 per student as meals and travel cost. The student taken there would be shown the functioning of a bank, biscuit company, mango drink factory and doughnut making, apart from other activities. The BMC plans to take the students to the theme park from December 11-December 31 this year and every group of 25 students would be accompanied by one teacher and one peon.

Shiv Sena corporator and also standing committee member Shubhdha Gudekar said that its welcome step. “The previous year, BMC school students were taken to Kidzania and it’s one of the safe place to take them. The theme park has more than 60 event points through which students can learn new things. Hence, this time those students who do not get the chance earlier to visit the place will get the opportunity,” said Gudekar.

The leader of Opposition (LOP) Ravi Raja also appreciated the proposal and remarked, “Private schools take their children to such fancy places, while many BMC school children are unable to visit the place due to high cost. Therefore, it’s a good move decided by the administration and it will also prove a great learning experience for BMC school students.” A senior civic officer added that Ajoy Mehta, the civic chief is himself keen on the proposal.