Mumbai: BMC plans new markets to decongest hawkers at Dadar

Mumbai: Dadar is among one of the more prefered shopping places for Mumbaikars. From foods to clothing, utensils to grocery items, everything is available at here and that too at affordable prices. Hence, it attracts a number of hawkers and vendors.

To meet the rising needs of citizens, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now planned to establish three additional markets and renovate the existing markets. A senior civic officer remarked, “There are already four markets in Dadar which will be renovated and extra space created, for which Rs 10 crore budget has been kept. Apart from renovation of existing markets, three additional markets would be created to accomodate maximum vendors. For establishing new markets, BMC has set aside a budget of Rs 4 crore.”

The officer stated that additional markets would also help decongest the roads which are occupied by hawkers. A vendor named Ramesh Parab who has been selling fruits near Dadar station for the last 20 years said that it was good news if BMC was planning to create additional markets.

He felt itwould be good since the there was no space for vendors to sit at the existing markets and the people who are already doing business are crying for more space. And if they sit on streets then civic corporation officials take action against them. “If new markets are made then we too will not have to do our business on jampacked roads, as we are blamed for clogging the streets but in reality it is the two-wheelers whci husually create congestion,” Parab added.